WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.28. Approximately 125,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 33,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 90.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

