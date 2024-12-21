WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,747,632 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 337,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

