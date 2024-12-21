Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 1045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
Worley Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Worley
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
