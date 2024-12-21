Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

