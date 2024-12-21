Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €11.54 ($12.02) and last traded at €11.54 ($12.02). Approximately 43,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.74 ($12.23).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

