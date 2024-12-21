X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 6429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up -0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $650.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

