Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (NASDAQ:XAIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAIX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 38,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,137. Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.67.

