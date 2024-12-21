Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:CRTC) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:CRTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1066 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CRTC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.
Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.