Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:CRTC) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:CRTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1066 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRTC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

The Xtrackers US National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to hold stocks from developed market countries associated with sectors determined vital to maintaining US national security. A committee selects the stocks based on a proprietary rating system and weights holdings based on market-cap.

