01 Communique Laboratory (OTCMKTS:OCQLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCQLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.21. 01 Communique Laboratory shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 482,846 shares trading hands.

01 Communique Laboratory Trading Up 15.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About 01 Communique Laboratory

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc develops and markets remote access solutions. The Company’s solutions consist of I’m InTouch, I’m OnCall and I’m InTouch Meeting product lines, which provide users with the ability to conduct online meetings. 01 Communique Laboratory was founded on October 7, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

