Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

