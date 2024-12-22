AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Trading 10.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 2,021,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,895,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

AFC Energy Stock Up 17.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.33 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.97.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,621.59). 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.