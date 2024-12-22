Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,246.44 ($15.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,208.40 ($15.19). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,214 ($15.26), with a volume of 336,572 shares changing hands.
Alliance Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,247.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,216.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.
Alliance Trust Company Profile
Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.
