Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3706 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 2.0 %

AMADY stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

