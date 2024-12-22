American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
