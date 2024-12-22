American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.