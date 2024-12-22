Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AMRX opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,655.65. This represents a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

