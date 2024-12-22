Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $41.36

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

