Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $250.39 and last traded at $250.18. 23,543,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 57,166,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,170 shares of company stock valued at $117,004,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 761,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $130,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Apple by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 991,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,568,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $440,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

