Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 2119678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

