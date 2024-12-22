Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Critical Contrast

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners and Atmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Atmos Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $148.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Atmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $8.93 billion 2.83 $4.25 billion $4.63 11.28 Atmos Energy $4.17 billion 5.21 $1.04 billion $6.87 20.33

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Atmos Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Atmos Energy. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmos Energy pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atmos Energy has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93% Atmos Energy 25.04% 8.83% 4.27%

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Cheniere Energy Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.