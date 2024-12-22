Autonomix Medical (AMIX) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) is one of 237 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Autonomix Medical to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Autonomix Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autonomix Medical Competitors 1953 4974 9229 274 2.48

Profitability

Autonomix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 677.78%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Autonomix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -542.11% -236.92% Autonomix Medical Competitors -574.36% -156.80% -27.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autonomix Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A -$15.43 million -0.22 Autonomix Medical Competitors $1.03 billion $10.01 million -7.04

Autonomix Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Autonomix Medical. Autonomix Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

