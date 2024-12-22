B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.