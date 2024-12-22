B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

