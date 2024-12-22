B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 462,581 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 830,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 325,814 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,975 shares of company stock worth $3,045,019 in the last three months. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

BE stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 3.04.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.