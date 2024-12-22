B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSD opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.96. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.42 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

