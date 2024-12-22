B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.