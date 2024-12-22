B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,929 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $28.86 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

