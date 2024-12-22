B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,570 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 406,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 154,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

