B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 554 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 500.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 668.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

