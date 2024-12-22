B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,125 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $753,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,175.60. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,805. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

