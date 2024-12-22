Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

BKR opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,523,000 after acquiring an additional 455,307 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Baker Hughes by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,270,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 478,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

