Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.90 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 446.40 ($5.61). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 445.96 ($5.60), with a volume of 1,821,003 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.28) to GBX 575 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.63), for a total value of £1,420,478.08 ($1,785,193.01). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £1,036,800 ($1,303,003.64). Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.