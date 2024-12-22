Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.99. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 90,447 shares traded.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

