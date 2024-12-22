Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $17.99. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 90,447 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
