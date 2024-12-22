Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 317,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 339,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$22.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

