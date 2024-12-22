Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 4,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Beach Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Beach Energy

(Get Free Report)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.