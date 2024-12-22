Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 738.04 ($9.28) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.18). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.15), with a volume of 2,993,994 shares traded.

Beazley Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 738.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 21.78. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beazley news, insider John Reizenstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($46,248.59). Also, insider Fiona Muldoon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 779 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £77,900 ($97,901.22). 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

