bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Down 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 5,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.