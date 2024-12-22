bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Down 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 25.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 5,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.