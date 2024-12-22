Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
