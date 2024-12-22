Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIRK. HSBC raised Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Up 4.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the second quarter worth about $61,972,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,784 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Birkenstock by 30.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,230,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $25,098,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.