Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $1,346,550.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $90.14 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

