BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

