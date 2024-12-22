Burke Thomas Barrett Sells 50,000 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,456.24. This trade represents a 44.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

