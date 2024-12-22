Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile
