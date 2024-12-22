Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 295,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
