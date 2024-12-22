Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.20. Capcom shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 15,797 shares changing hands.

Capcom Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

