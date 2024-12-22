C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £19,755.33 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Bromfield bought 13,439 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($24,827.61).

CCR stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 142.24 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £567.88 million, a P/E ratio of -618.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,083.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

