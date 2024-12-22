China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as low as C$6.79. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 4,250 shares.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

