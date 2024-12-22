Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

UTF stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

