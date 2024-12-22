Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.448 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Comcast Price Performance

CCZ opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. Comcast has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $66.80.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.