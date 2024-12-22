Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.448 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Comcast Price Performance
CCZ opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. Comcast has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $66.80.
Comcast Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.