Comparing OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WNS and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 3 3 0 2.50 OptimizeRx 0 2 6 0 2.75

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 97.85%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than WNS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.4% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WNS and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 9.39% 22.76% 11.93% OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41%

Volatility and Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and OptimizeRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $1.31 billion 1.68 $140.15 million $2.60 17.68 OptimizeRx $88.18 million 1.03 -$17.57 million ($1.33) -3.69

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats OptimizeRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

