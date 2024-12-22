Contrasting SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and SBC Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00 SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Auna and SBC Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Auna presently has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 97.64%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auna and SBC Medical Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $4.34 billion 0.12 -$67.90 million N/A N/A SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.79 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

SBC Medical Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auna.

Summary

Auna beats SBC Medical Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

